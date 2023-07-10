Getting ready for 206th Jefferson County Fair

The 206th Jefferson County Fair kicks off Tuesday at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 206th Jefferson County Fair kicks off Tuesday at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

“We are happy to be here, we’re happy to provide this entertainment and family fun and the great food that everybody comes to the fair to get. We are glad to be back,” said Bob Simpson, Jefferson County Fair president.

He says for the first time since the COVID pandemic, all of the concessions, rides and events have returned.

“We didn’t have a talent show for the last two years. That’s back. We didn’t have a spelling bee for the last couple of years, That’s back,” he said.

On Monday, some food vendors were getting ready. This year the fair looks to have 30 of them. Luke Decker with Polar Bear Concessions is back.

“It’s the area. It’s the wonderful people of the fair, the wonderful customers of the fair. It is hard to say no,” he said.

At the tents, some farmers were making sure bedding and fencing are ready for the animals.

“We’re bringing in the cows for the show. The barns will be full. The kids will show on Wednesday, the 4-H-ers and the FFA kids. Then the adults will show on Thursday morning. This is an event that everyone looks forward to every year,” said farmer John Anderson.

The midway will feature 17 rides this year. And then there’s other entertainment too.

“We got the Wolves of the World show, which hasn’t been here before. We got Buffalo Barfield, which is a husband and wife entertainment act that is going to be here every day, Josh Cox on Friday and the 10th Mountain Division Rock Band on Saturday,” said Simpson.

The fair runs Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, click here.

