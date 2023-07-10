Goose Bay golf tournament is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a golf tournament this weekend to raise money to reclaim a scenic bay on the St. Lawrence River.

Laurie Andre-Amis and Terry Thomas are with the Goose Bay Reclamation Corporation. They say the tournament will raise money to help them rid the bay of milfoil weed, an invasive species.

The 1,000-acre Goose Bay is about three miles downriver of Alexandria Bay.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is on Saturday, July 15, at the L.A. Golf Course in LaFargeville.

Check-in is at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $50 per player or $200 for a team.

You can find out more at goosebayreclamationcorp.org. That’s also where you can register for the tournament or sign on as a sponsor. You can also call 315-482-5203.

