Hit-or-miss rain showers

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have some unsettled weather ahead.

Rain will be off and on today. Some downpours could be heavy, and thunderstorms are possible.

Temperatures will climb from the 60s into the 70s. The dewpoint will stay in the 60s, so it’s going to be a humid day.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

There’s a 40% to 50% chance of rain each day from Wednesday through Sunday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday and in the low 80s from Thursday through Sunday.

Latest News

Still humid, but not as oppressive & not as hot