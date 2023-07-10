WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

With transcendent skills, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro explores jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk and even classical music on the ukulele, having taken the instrument to points previously thought impossible. Many call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele.” He has gone from playing clubs to headlining the world’s most prestigious concert venues and performing on network TV shows. He has also released numerous award-winning, chart-topping albums. He was recently nominated by President Joseph R. Biden to serve as a member for the National Council on the Arts.

7:30 pm at the Clayton Opera House click here for tickets

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.