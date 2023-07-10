Jake Shimabukuro

Thursday, July 13 at the Clayton Opera House
Jake Shimabukuro
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

With transcendent skills, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro explores jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk and even classical music on the ukulele, having taken the instrument to points previously thought impossible. Many call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele.” He has gone from playing clubs to headlining the world’s most prestigious concert venues and performing on network TV shows. He has also released numerous award-winning, chart-topping albums. He was recently nominated by President Joseph R. Biden to serve as a member for the National Council on the Arts.

7:30 pm at the Clayton Opera House click here for tickets

