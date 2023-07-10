Keewaydin State Park unveils new trails

About three-and-a-half miles of new north country trails are ready to be explored at Keewaydin...
About three-and-a-half miles of new north country trails are ready to be explored at Keewaydin State Park.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - About three-and-a-half miles of new north country trails are ready to be explored at Keewaydin State Park.

“When you step off onto this trail, you can see. You immediately feel like you’re a lot further from civilization than you actually are,” said Peyton Taylor, regional director, Thousand Islands State Park Region.

A step into a different world just miles from Alexandria Bay.

At Keewaydin State Park, there are new trails where every rock is placed with a purpose.

“We are standing on the Marina Loop right now,” said Maria Cupillo, Thousand Islands regional trails coordinator.

It’s one of the four main trails; each has its own adventure and views.

“When you go out to this point and you look down the river, you can actually get a nice view of Boldt Castle from there,” said Taylor.

Everything on the trail was done by hand in an effort to keep the environmental impact to a minimum.

“At the very most, a chainsaw to get a downed tree out of the way. Every piece of this trail has been hand-picked so it winds naturally through the forest,” said Cupillo.

The trails at Keewaydin are one part of a much larger goal across the region to improve trail access to visitors and locals. It’s kept the trail crews busy.

“They’ve been pulling their efforts all over the region. Not just here at Keewaydin, they’re everywhere, making trail improvements as far down as Lewis County at Whetstone State Park,” said Taylor.

The trails are open all year long from sunrise to sunset.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Kilborn
Man charged in alleged domestic incident
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
River Road in the town of New Bremen was closed after flash flooding washed out part of the...
Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

The 206th Jefferson County Fair kicks off Tuesday at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
Getting ready for 206th Jefferson County Fair
Flash floods damaged River Road in the town of New Bremen
Crews work to repair roads hit hard by flash floods
No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
Revised plans for dog business to go before planning board
A skateboard park proposal is the lone item on Monday night's Watertown City Council agenda.
Plan for skateboard park to be presented to Watertown lawmakers