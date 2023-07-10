Keewaydin State Park unveils new trails

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - About three-and-a-half miles of new north country trails are ready to be explored at Keewaydin State Park.

“When you step off onto this trail, you can see. You immediately feel like you’re a lot further from civilization than you actually are,” said Peyton Taylor, regional director, Thousand Islands State Park Region.

A step into a different world just miles from Alexandria Bay.

At Keewaydin State Park, there are new trails where every rock is placed with a purpose.

“We are standing on the Marina Loop right now,” said Maria Cupillo, Thousand Islands regional trails coordinator.

It’s one of the four main trails; each has its own adventure and views.

“When you go out to this point and you look down the river, you can actually get a nice view of Boldt Castle from there,” said Taylor.

Everything on the trail was done by hand in an effort to keep the environmental impact to a minimum.

“At the very most, a chainsaw to get a downed tree out of the way. Every piece of this trail has been hand-picked so it winds naturally through the forest,” said Cupillo.

The trails at Keewaydin are one part of a much larger goal across the region to improve trail access to visitors and locals. It’s kept the trail crews busy.

“They’ve been pulling their efforts all over the region. Not just here at Keewaydin, they’re everywhere, making trail improvements as far down as Lewis County at Whetstone State Park,” said Taylor.

The trails are open all year long from sunrise to sunset.

