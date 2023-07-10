Lonnie Patrick Shippee, 51, formerly of Ogdensburg

Lonnie Patrick Shippee, age 51, formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away at his sister’s home in Philadelphia, NY on July 8th surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, following a long, heroic battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Lonnie Patrick Shippee, age 51, formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away at his sister’s home in Philadelphia, NY on July 8th surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, following a long, heroic battle with cancer.

Lonnie was born on February 25, 1972 to Linda (Lonnie) and Carl (Dick) Shippee in Watertown, NY.

After graduating from Indian River High School in 1990, Lonnie studied at Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Literature/Writing and a Master’s Degree in Education.

Lonnie’s charismatic personality and sense of humor served him well as a salesman at Saturn of Watertown and a bartender at various local bars, including The Clearview in Gouverneur, the Pewter Mug in Watertown, Pirate’s Pub and the Sunken Rock in Alexandria Bay. Lonnie found his true calling and second family teaching English at Ogdensburg Free Academy working with supportive and caring administrators, colleagues, and students. He loved teaching and sharing his love of literature-from Shakespeare to Stephen King- and his students loved him.

Lonnie loved spending time with his family and friends, playing mini golf or games, trips to the casino for slots and roulette (lucky numbers 27, 19), reading, traveling, and animals. He was a fervent New York Rangers fan and a movie fanatic- especially at the drive-in.

Lonnie is survived by his son, Ryan (Shannon) Shippee; his parents, Linda and Carl Shippee; and his siblings, Deborah Shippee Papin, Kim (Rich Messinger) Mangus, Danny (Lydia) Shippee, and Chad (Kim) Eggleston, as well as nieces and nephews Molly (Cody) Espinoza, Daniel Papin, Holly Mangus, Brett Shippee, Brennon Shippee, Hannah Shippee, Calvin Eggleston and Lola Eggleston and great nieces Dayana, Aurora and great nephews Daniel and Rhys. He was predeceased by his Brother-in -Law, David Mangus.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center (4673 NY-58) with Pastor Ronald Sinclair officiating, with a continued Celebration of Life until 6:00 p.m. Lonnie’s favorite food- Bernardo’s Pizza- will be served. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lonnie’s memory to Friends 4 Pound Paws, Hospice of Jefferson County, or to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.