Lowville police chief, sergeant enter not guilty pleas in misconduct case

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s recently retired police chief and a police sergeant entered not guilty pleas in Lowville Town Court last week.

In June, state police charged 59-year-old Chief Randy Roggie with a misdemeanor count of official misconduct.

They also charged Sergeant Philip Turck, age 47, with a felony count of falsifying business records, one misdemeanor count of official misconduct, and three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny.

Investigators allege Turck submitted falsified timesheets, and accuse the chief of knowingly authorizing them.

Both men appeared in town court last Thursday, pleaded not guilty to all counts, and were released.

Their next court appearance is set for September 21 at 4 p.m.

A special prosecutor at the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is handling the case.

According to Lowville’s mayor, Roggie retired as chief last month and Turck has been on paid sick leave.

Former Lewis County Sheriff Mike Tabolt is now the village’s acting police chief.

