Man charged in alleged domestic incident

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A Clayton man faces charges after an alleged domestic incident at his parents’ home in the town of Clayton on Friday.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 25-year-old Nathan Kilborn allegedly rammed an ATV into his mother’s car twice, pushed her, and broke two security cameras on his father’s shed.

He’s also accused of pushing someone from behind while she was trying to run away.

Deputies say his mother has a stay-away order of protection against him.

Kilborn was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The same day, Kilborn was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property for allegedly possessing an ATV that didn’t belong to him.

He was arraigned in Clayton town court on all charges and jailed on $250 bail.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.