Man charged in alleged domestic incident

Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y.(David Bauder | AP)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A Clayton man faces charges after an alleged domestic incident at his parents’ home in the town of Clayton on Friday.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 25-year-old Nathan Kilborn allegedly rammed an ATV into his mother’s car twice, pushed her, and broke two security cameras on his father’s shed.

He’s also accused of pushing someone from behind while she was trying to run away.

Deputies say his mother has a stay-away order of protection against him.

Kilborn was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The same day, Kilborn was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property for allegedly possessing an ATV that didn’t belong to him.

He was arraigned in Clayton town court on all charges and jailed on $250 bail.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
A festival revolving around all things lavender brings hundreds out to Copenhagen every summer.
Hopenhagen Farm Lavender Festival brings hundreds to Copenhagen
Qualifiers for the 2023 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship took place Saturday at the...
Saturday Sports: Matches set for 2023 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship
Just outside the Village of Croghan was a celebration of all things Mennonite history.
Mennonite heritage honored at Zwanzigstein Festival

Latest News

Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways and kills 1 person
Wake Up Weather
Hit-or-miss rain showers
Jimmy Creten has been in the monster truck business for 27 years,
Monster truck driver takes career to new heights
Monday AM weather