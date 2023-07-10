Margaret A. Kennedy, 90, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret A. Kennedy, age 90, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital.

There will be a graveside service for Margaret on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

