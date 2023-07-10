More waterfront concerts in Sackets Harbor

Concerts on the Waterfront in Sackets Harbor
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Concerts on the Waterfront series in Sackets Harbor continues.

Dave Alteri is president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society and Donna Collins is a board member.

The concerts are from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

Here’s the lineup for the next few weeks:

- Atlas performs on July 16.

- The Jess Novak Band takes the stage on July 23

- Letizia and the Z Band will be on July 30

- Hot Club of Saratoga performs on August 6.

Learn more at shhistoricalsociety.org/concerts.

