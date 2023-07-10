More waterfront concerts in Sackets Harbor
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Concerts on the Waterfront series in Sackets Harbor continues.
Dave Alteri is president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society and Donna Collins is a board member.
The concerts are from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.
Here’s the lineup for the next few weeks:
- Atlas performs on July 16.
- The Jess Novak Band takes the stage on July 23
- Letizia and the Z Band will be on July 30
- Hot Club of Saratoga performs on August 6.
Learn more at shhistoricalsociety.org/concerts.
