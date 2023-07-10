Plan for skateboard park to be presented to Watertown lawmakers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A skateboard park proposal is the lone item on Monday night’s Watertown City Council agenda.

Resident Ryan Starr will present his plan with the hopes of getting an endorsement from the city.

He says the main goal is to get an all-concrete park, which he says lasts longer and is easier to maintain.

One of the options is upgrading the current skatepark at the Fairgrounds.

He says there are a few other proposed locations including the old Mercy Hospital site on Stone Street, Dublin Park on Mill Street, Factory Square Park on Factory Street, Sewall’s Island, and Thompson Park.

“The best case scenario right now is just for them to say, ‘Yes, we’re interested and we want to work together to find more answers.’ We can’t do much without the city council’s endorsement. We can’t really get a solid plan. We can’t get any sketches. We can’t even figure out specific funding until the city’s on board,” said Starr.

He says he’d also like to make the park beginner-friendly for all ages to enjoy.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

