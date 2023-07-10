Regina Waite Platt “Gina”, 68, of Tupper Lake

Regina Waite Platt “Gina” age 68 passed away on July 8, 2023 while under the care of the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Massena New York with her sister Leslie and husband Richard by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Regina Waite Platt “Gina” age 68 passed away on July 8, 2023 while under the care of the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Massena New York with her sister Leslie and husband Richard by her side. All funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Frary Funeral Home of Ogdensburg New York. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday July 11, 2023 from 3pm to 6pm at the Frary Funeral Home at 515 Caroline Street Ogdensburg New York. There will be a funeral service on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 2:00PM with Rev. Carolyn J. Bartkus officiating at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg New York. Immediately following there will be a luncheon at the Methodist Church Hall at 627 Caroline Street Ogdensburg New York. A burial service for family and close friends will take place on Thursday July 13 at St. Alphonsus cemetery in Tupper Lake New York.

Gina was born early in the morning of July 4, 1955. She always believed that the fireworks were in celebration of “her” birthday! Growing up in Tupper Lake, Gina was nurtured by the loving warmth and support from her parents, Fay and William Waite, maternal grandparents Reginald and Ellison Hawkins and her younger sisters Holly and Leslie. In addition, Gina had the companionship of many good friends from “the neighborhood”. From an early age Gina knew that she wanted to be a teacher like her mother and grandmother. Possessing a passion for learning, reading, theatre, performing arts, and travel, Gina graduated from Tupper Lake High School in 1973.She continued her formal education by earning a bachelors degree in education from SUNY Oswego, a masters degree in reading education from SUNY Potsdam and finally a Masters Degree in Library Science from SUNY Albany. Gina’s career as an educator spanned more than 33 years. During that time, she taught, English, theatre, reading and finally library science to High School students at Ogdensburg Free Academy. Gina envisioned her role as an educator as extending far past the traditional classroom. A great deal of Gina’s passion for learning and exploring was invested in the Odyssey of the Mind program. With great passion and determination Gina coached teams of High School students that reached the level of world championship competition. Gina always felt a responsibility as an educator to motivate, inspire and impart the skills and knowledge that “her kids” would need in order to find their way in the world as they grew into adulthood.

Gina’s life was filled with many passions. She loved the theatre, literature, travel, gourmet cooking, family genealogy and sewing crafts. Foremost among Her passions was the theatre arts. Beginning in High School and continuing for the rest of her life, Gina performed and participated in many school and community theatre productions. She was never happier than when she was rehearsing for a role in a production or simply sitting in a Broadway theatre immersed in a drama. When reflecting on her many roles and productions, the sentimental favorite was playing Queen Aggravain in “Once upon a mattress” which tells the story of the Princess and the pea. Each year when Gina was asked what she would like for her birthday, her answer never varied, “I want to be on Broadway!”. Many a memorial birthday was spent sitting in a Broadway theatre immersed in a world she loved.

When asked about her approach to life she said it was simple, you needed to grab it with both hands and hold on tight because you were going for a ride!

Gina is survived by her Husband of 45 years Richard, Her younger sisters Holly Mineau and Leslie Dziubinski both of Texas as well as cherished nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg rescue Squad or to the friends of the Ogdensburg Library.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

