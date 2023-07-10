Revised plans for dog business to go before planning board

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton area dog business, described as a sanctuary, goes back in front of the town planning board Monday night after previously being denied an operating permit.

The board will learn the revised plans of “No Dogs Left Behind.”

In March, founder and CEO Jeffrey Beri began building the facility for the business on State Route 68 at the former Maple Ridge Kennels.

The investment was targeted to be more than $3 million to turn the 16 acres into a sanctuary for rescued dogs from Asia’s dogmeat industry, and plans were for it to house up to 500 dogs.

Earlier this year, No Dogs Left Behind was denied permits to be in business.

7 News has a copy of the new plans the dog business is submitting. It shows no new construction is planned on the property, and dogs will be limited to 150.

But neighbor Margaret Mauch still has concerns, saying with so many dogs and their waste, an environmental review should be done, also known as a SEQR.

“Maple Ridge Kennel was - has been in existence since 1976 and it was grandfathered into the new zoning law in 1997. So there has never been a review of the property or a site visit or information that would be part of a SEQR or that would be, actually needs to be part of the application,” she said.

The new plans also show Beri is considered the applicant, while the owner remains the former manager of the Maple Kennels.

7 News also learned in May, No Dogs Left Behind was served a notice of violation from the town code enforcement office, citing the business for operating without a special permit. The paperwork says the business had 10 days to make corrections.

“Those deadlines on the letter have passed. I don’t know what’s happening next with that. It’s just a lot going ahead without regulation,” said Mauch.

The business’ owner didn’t want to talk until after Monday’s meeting. The codes department didn’t get back to us.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and we’ll update the story on 7 News Tonight at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.