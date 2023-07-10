Student art show coming up in Henderson

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you enjoy art, music and food, Henderson is the place to be this Sunday.

Susan VanBenschoten from the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the Henderson Arts & Heritage Student Art Show. Watch her interview above.

The art show features the work of students from three area high schools.

It will be held on July 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the HHPAA grounds at 12469 County Route 123 in Henderson.

Music will be provided by The Whitney Road Band. Refreshments will also be available.

It’s free to attend.

If you can’t make it Sunday, the art will be on display at the Henderson Historical Society at 12581 County Route 72 in Henderson from July 17 through August 12.

