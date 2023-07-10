Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Charges were filed against a Canton woman as part of last month’s crackdown on smoke shops across St. Lawrence County.

Potsdam village police say 23-year-old Alexandra Jones was arrested Thursday in connection with operation “Trip Around the County.”

One of seven smoke shops raided on June 29 was Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco at 63 Market Street in Potsdam. No one was there when a search warrant was executed.

Police say Jones was arrested in connection with the investigation.

She was charged with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and third-degree criminal sale of cannabis.

At the time, authorities said they seized 23.5 grams of Psilocybin, 29 ounces of cannabis, 1,386 grams of concentrated cannabis, and 7,689 flavored nicotine vapes.

Jones was arraigned and released.

Police say more charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.