You can get free fries from McDonald’s this week. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – French fry fans have a new day to celebrate their favorite side at McDonald’s.

The fast food franchise is marking National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13 with a side of free fries of any size.

McDonald’s said you can score yours free of charge by ordering online using the McDonald’s app and that no purchase is necessary.

More information can be found via the McDonald’s app.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Kilborn
Man charged in alleged domestic incident
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
River Road in the town of New Bremen was closed after flash flooding washed out part of the...
Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on removing planters, JCC program & stolen signs
Your Turn: feedback on removing planters, JCC program & stolen signs
WWNY Keewaydin State Park unveils new trails
WWNY Getting ready for 206th Jefferson County Fair
WWNY Plan for skateboard park to be presented to Watertown lawmakers