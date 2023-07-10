Your Turn: feedback on removing planters, JCC program & stolen signs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown will pay nearly $40,000 to remove two concrete planters in front of the Key Bank building. The move comes after the building’s owners voiced concerns about losing parking spaces:

There is 0 reason that removing some concrete should cost that much.

Ryan Paddock

What a waste of the taxpayers’ money.

Kathy Marra

The person that messed that up needs to be fired.

Matthew Thompson

How many taxpayers attended these public meetings?... Get involved to stop things like this BEFORE they are half done.

Julie Bailey

Jefferson Community College will offer a new program this fall to train the next generation of surgical technicians:

Of course, when I’m halfway through the program at MVCC.

Amy Lynn David

Not sure why they ever did away with this or the dental hygiene.

Tina Mark Kimmis

Officials say road signs around Jefferson County are being stolen at an alarming rate. Police don’t know who’s taking them or why:

Go check a buddy’s man cave, I’m sure you’ll see them hanging on the wall.

Matthew Bondellio

I would contact all scrap yards.

Heather RM Trevett Maitland

Check dorm room walls.

Susan Flavin

