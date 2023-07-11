A beautiful, sunny day

Tuesday morning weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a typical July day, perfect for the first day of the Jefferson County Fair.

It’s going to be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Many places are starting with clouds, but they should be mostly clear by afternoon.

Some roads could still be flooded where torrential downpours hit on Sunday and Monday, so be careful of any standing water.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday. There’s a 70% chance of rain and highs will be around 80.

It stays hot and humid into early next week.

It will be partly to mostly sunny Friday through Monday. There’s a 40% to 50% chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s all four days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Kilborn
Man charged in alleged domestic incident
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
River Road in the town of New Bremen was closed after flash flooding washed out part of the...
Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
Flash floods damaged River Road in the town of New Bremen
Crews work to repair roads hit hard by flash floods

Latest News

Tuesday morning weather
7 day
Sunny and warm on Tuesday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Hit-or-miss rain showers