A beautiful, sunny day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a typical July day, perfect for the first day of the Jefferson County Fair.

It’s going to be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Many places are starting with clouds, but they should be mostly clear by afternoon.

Some roads could still be flooded where torrential downpours hit on Sunday and Monday, so be careful of any standing water.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday. There’s a 70% chance of rain and highs will be around 80.

It stays hot and humid into early next week.

It will be partly to mostly sunny Friday through Monday. There’s a 40% to 50% chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s all four days.

