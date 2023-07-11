Carol L Anderson 81 of Watertown NY passed away peacefully on July 10th surrounded by her family after a long illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol L Anderson 81 of Watertown NY passed away peacefully on July 10th surrounded by her family after a long illness.

She was born in Watertown to Emerson J and Francis Branche Vandewater. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1959. She then went to work as a typist at WWNY radio and a secretary at Hartman Advertising. In 1963 she met and married David W Anderson and together they purchased Holstein Dairy Farm located on Spencer Road Watertown NY. In 1972 they sold off the Dairy portion of the farm and soon after started a horse boarding and lessons stable known as Artesian Wells Stables.

Carol became a prominent fixture in the horse community. She served on the 4-H Horse Program Development Committee at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County for 33 years. She also was the leader of the Skylight Riders 4-H club for 30 years. One of her greatest joys was teaching young people to ride and compete at area horse shows and trail riding with her husband and children. Carol retired in 2016 at the age of 75. In retirement she enjoyed traveling, trail riding, reading and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years David, her children Stephanie Anderson Houck, (John), James A. Anderson (Lisa) and Timothy E.J. Anderson (Brenda). Also survived by her sisters Sheila Buckingham (Rodney), Ardis Abbott and brother Steven Vandewater (Susan). Grandsons Jesse Anderson, Dylan Anderson and Matthew Vincent.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to the SPCA 25056 Water Street Watertown. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc.

Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

