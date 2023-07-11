51 Years of the Arts in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

You’re Invited!

We are delighted to invite you to an evening of excitement and creativity as SLC Arts proudly celebrates 51 years of service to the North Country! We are kicking off the festivities again this year with our Art After Dark Burlesque Show and Fundraising Party!

Date

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time

Doors open at 5:00pm

Location

The Stables at Windy Point, 215 Sissonville Rd., Potsdam, NY 13676

Dress

Cocktail Attire

TICKETS

$65 / person

$700 / 10-top premium table

Burlesque Show | Optional Live Nude Drawing | Make and Take Art Tables

Buffet Dinner | Cash Bar

PURCHASE TICKETS

This adult-only 21+ event promises to be a night to remember. Immerse yourself in the captivating world of burlesque, where art and performance intertwine, igniting your senses and transporting you to a realm of artistic expression like no other!

Prepare to be dazzled by mesmerizing performances, stunning costumes, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of SLC Arts!

