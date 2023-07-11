51 Years of the Arts in St. Lawrence County
Thursday, August 24
You’re Invited!
We are delighted to invite you to an evening of excitement and creativity as SLC Arts proudly celebrates 51 years of service to the North Country! We are kicking off the festivities again this year with our Art After Dark Burlesque Show and Fundraising Party!
Date
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Time
Doors open at 5:00pm
Location
The Stables at Windy Point, 215 Sissonville Rd., Potsdam, NY 13676
Dress
Cocktail Attire
TICKETS
$65 / person
$700 / 10-top premium table
Burlesque Show | Optional Live Nude Drawing | Make and Take Art Tables
Buffet Dinner | Cash Bar
This adult-only 21+ event promises to be a night to remember. Immerse yourself in the captivating world of burlesque, where art and performance intertwine, igniting your senses and transporting you to a realm of artistic expression like no other!
Prepare to be dazzled by mesmerizing performances, stunning costumes, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of SLC Arts!
