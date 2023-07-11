David E. Blair Sr., 64, of Gouverneur

David E. Blair Sr., age 64, of Gouverneur, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 10, 2023 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - David E. Blair Sr., age 64, of Gouverneur, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 10, 2023 at his home.

There will be a Celebration of Life for David on Saturday, July 15th at Blair’s Auto Garage, 1146 US Highway 11, Gouverneur, starting at 2:00 p.m.. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

David was born on April 19, 1959 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Frank M. and Thiada M. (Poore) Blair. He attended Gouverneur Central School. On June 11, 2005, he married Marcalene Swem with Justice of Peace, Evelyn Horton officiating. David and Marcalene owned and operated M&D Auto Sales for over 20 years. After he lost his business to a fire, David would help at his son’s auto shop, Blair’s Auto Sales.

David loved going to the races, Demolition Derby’s and going to check out hot wheel cars. He also enjoyed camping with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Marcalene Blair; four sons, David Blair Jr., Jonathan Blair, Christopher Blair and Brian Blair; a daughter, Kristi Blair; a step son Michael J. Durham; a step daughter, Mandy Wilson; two brothers, Francis and Mary Blair and Ronald Blair; two sisters, Marie Ciancione and Mary Jean and George Dale; Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and one great grandchild on the way.

David is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Donald Blair.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.