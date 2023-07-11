David E. Blair Sr., 64, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
David E. Blair Sr., age 64, of Gouverneur, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 10, 2023...
David E. Blair Sr., age 64, of Gouverneur, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 10, 2023 at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - David E. Blair Sr., age 64, of Gouverneur, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 10, 2023 at his home.

There will be a Celebration of Life for David on Saturday, July 15th at Blair’s Auto Garage, 1146 US Highway 11, Gouverneur, starting at 2:00 p.m.. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

David was born on April 19, 1959 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Frank M. and Thiada M. (Poore) Blair. He attended Gouverneur Central School. On June 11, 2005, he married Marcalene Swem with Justice of Peace, Evelyn Horton officiating. David and Marcalene owned and operated M&D Auto Sales for over 20 years. After he lost his business to a fire, David would help at his son’s auto shop, Blair’s Auto Sales.

David loved going to the races, Demolition Derby’s and going to check out hot wheel cars. He also enjoyed camping with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Marcalene Blair; four sons, David Blair Jr., Jonathan Blair, Christopher Blair and Brian Blair; a daughter, Kristi Blair; a step son Michael J. Durham; a step daughter, Mandy Wilson; two brothers, Francis and Mary Blair and Ronald Blair; two sisters, Marie Ciancione and Mary Jean and George Dale; Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and one great grandchild on the way.

David is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Donald Blair.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Fabian Guzman
SLU student identifies as non-binary, challenges sorority’s decision to void membership
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wants to see this cruiser covered in decals by the end of...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants you to ‘Cover the Cruiser’
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown man, charged in January 6 riot, faces prison time
Candles
Graveside Service: Frank Tocco, age 83, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Joyce Sochia Becker, 90, of Carthage, was stricken suddenly Monday morning, July 10, 2023 at...
Joyce Sochia Becker, 90, of Carthage
Carol L Anderson 81 of Watertown NY passed away peacefully on July 10th surrounded by her...
Carol L Anderson, 81, of Watertown
Shirley J. Fuller, age 80 of Ogdensburg passed away on Sunday July 9, 2023 at her home...
Shirley J. Fuller, 80, of Ogdensburg
Richard (Dick) E. Mullin passed away Saturday July 8th, 2023, at his home in Henderson. He was...
Richard (Dick) E. Mullin, 83, of Henderson
Raymond Glenn Woodard, Sr., a man who wore many hats, passed away unexpectedly at the age of...
Raymond Glenn Woodard, Sr., 49, of Watertown
Traffic advisory
Watertown’s Mill Street will be closed for repair work