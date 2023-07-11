Dog sanctuary remains in limbo

By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s still unclear if a dog sanctuary will be allowed to operate in the town of Canton.

The issue came up Monday night in front of the town planning board where No Dogs Left Behind president Jeffrey Beri discussed his submission of a third permit to operate the sanctuary on State Route 68.

Back in May, Beri was given a notice violation for operating as a business when the facility had yet to receive a special permit to do so.

Property owner and former Maple Ridge Kennel owner Debra Bridges says there was a miscommunication between the old zoning laws and new zoning laws that are set to be put into place later this year.

“We were also in between, assuming that the new laws would be in place, it does include a shelter as an approved permitted use,” Bridges said, “but they haven’t adopted those laws yet, so we’re kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

The town planning board ultimately did not take any action on Monday, and it has scheduled a public hearing for August 1 at 6 p.m. to allow residents to ask further questions about the facility.

It’s also unclear when those new zoning laws may be brought up.

