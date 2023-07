OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Frank Tocco, age 83, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11:00AM at Ogdensburgh Cemetery with military honors. Mr. Tocco passed away on December 18, 2022 in Carthage, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

