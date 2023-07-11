Group plans fundraiser as grants run out to control invasive species

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Goose Bay Reclamation Corporation are paying to control an invasive species. But, since their grant money has run out, they plan to fundraise.

Goose Bay is nestled beside the St. Lawrence River in the town of Alexandria.

“It’s a premier place for water skiing, fishing, tubing,” said Pam Andre, a member of the corporation’s board.

But some of the bay is brimming with an invasive species called the Eurasian watermilfoil. The risk is real and it’s constant.

“In 2009 they came and looked at our bay, and said if you don’t do something, your bay will be nonexistent in five years,” said Andre.

Almost 15 years later, the bay still exists thanks to the members of the Goose Bay Reclamation Corporation.

Through grants and funding, the non-profit has been able to do four different herbicide treatments and has purchased a harvester for the town to use.

The grants have run out, but the growth is ongoing.

“We’re never going to totally be able to eradicate it. It’s going to be an ongoing, every year trying to treat a certain area,” said Andre.

There are two different ways to mitigate the growth of the milfoil: using a harvester, or herbicides

Another avenue the non-profit is currently looking at is weevils.

“Weevils are a small insect, almost like a flea, but they’re natural to the aquatic environment. What we understand, one weevil can eat two stems of milfoil over the course of the season,” said Terry Thomas, corporation treasurer.

Aside from mitigation, the group also focuses on education.

“We also try to teach people when they get to the opening of Goose Bay, slow down a little bit, back off on their prop, get the weeds off, so as they go out to the river, they’re not carrying the weeds out to the river,” said Andre.

With hopes to raise $3,000 towards herbicide treatment, a golf tournament will be held on Saturday at LaFargeville Golf Club.

