Indian River volleyball camp teaches the basics

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River is hosting a volleyball camp until Thursday.

The volleyball camp is about a decade old. It’s the brainchild of Indian River varsity volleyball coach Alyssa Sidmore, who started the four-day instruction when she took over the program.

It’s more than just throwing the ball on the court. There are plenty of skills needed to play volleyball.

Working on the skills of playing volleyball has become a year-round endeavor.

With over 100 campers combined over the two sessions, they certainly know the importance of working on their game.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.