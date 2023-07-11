Indian River volleyball camp teaches the basics

Indian River coach Alyssa Sidmore teaches young players the basics at the school's annual volleyball camp.
Indian River coach Alyssa Sidmore teaches young players the basics at the school's annual volleyball camp.(WWNY)
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River is hosting a volleyball camp until Thursday.

The volleyball camp is about a decade old. It’s the brainchild of Indian River varsity volleyball coach Alyssa Sidmore, who started the four-day instruction when she took over the program.

It’s more than just throwing the ball on the court. There are plenty of skills needed to play volleyball.

Working on the skills of playing volleyball has become a year-round endeavor.

With over 100 campers combined over the two sessions, they certainly know the importance of working on their game.

