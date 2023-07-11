JCC to host first-time lacrosse camp

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lacrosse camp is coming to Jefferson Community College.

Assistant JCC men’s lacrosse coach Chad Parker says it’s the first time for the camp. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily from July 18 to July 21.

It’s for players entering grades 7 through 12

You can register at cannoneerathletics.com or unitylacrosseclub.com. You can also call the JCC athletic office at 315-786-2232.

