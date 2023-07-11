JCC to host first-time lacrosse camp

Jefferson Community College lacrosse camp
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lacrosse camp is coming to Jefferson Community College.

Assistant JCC men’s lacrosse coach Chad Parker says it’s the first time for the camp. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily from July 18 to July 21.

It’s for players entering grades 7 through 12

You can register at cannoneerathletics.com or unitylacrosseclub.com. You can also call the JCC athletic office at 315-786-2232.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Kilborn
Man charged in alleged domestic incident
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
River Road in the town of New Bremen was closed after flash flooding washed out part of the...
Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
Flash floods damaged River Road in the town of New Bremen
Crews work to repair roads hit hard by flash floods

Latest News

Louisville Turtle Trot
Lace up for the Lousiville Turtle Trot
Indian River coach Alyssa Sidmore teaches young players the basics at the school's annual...
Indian River volleyball camp teaches the basics
Wake Up Weather
A beautiful, sunny day
A Watertown residents is asking the city to build a new, more permanent skate park.
Watertown lawmakers express support for new skate park