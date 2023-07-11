Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants you to ‘Cover the Cruiser’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you want to beat the heat at the Jefferson County Fair, head into the fairgrounds arena.

You’ll find a number of booths there, including one manned by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s holding a ‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraiser for Special Olympics New York.

Here’s how it works: you donate $2 to $10 for a decal and then stick it on the patrol car.

“Our hope is that by the end of the week, that thing will be covered and you won’t be able to tell there’s a patrol car underneath it,” said Lieutenant Shaun Cuddeback of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Businesses can also put their own decal on the cruiser for $50.

Cuddeback is trying to reach a $5,000 goal. He committed to a charity bib to run the New York City Marathon in November, representing the New York Law Enforcement Torch Run Committee, which raises money year-round for Special Olympics.

“Everything stays right in New York and it goes to supply money for the athletes and their families so that they can compete, they can train. It buys equipment,” said Lt. Shaun Cuddeback.

The sheriff’s office is also at the booth to help youngsters stay safe through Operation SAFE CHILD. Officials are also there to recruit people to take the upcoming sheriff’s deputy exam.

