Lace up for the Lousiville Turtle Trot

Louisville Turtle Trot
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Louisville Turtle Trot is this weekend.

Organizer Jerry Manor says the quasi-5K benefits the Louisville Fire Department. He says proceeds from the event will help the department defray the costs of a battery-operated extraction tool it recently purchased.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at Whalen Park in Louisville. Same-day registration starts at 8:30 a.m.

It’s a 3.4-mile walk/run along the St. Lawrence River from the park to Louisville Landing and back.

After the event there will be a silent auction, kids’ activities, and live turtles.

People can register at runsignup.com. Find out more on the event’s Facebook page.

