Live: Kicking off the 206th Jefferson County Fair

Live at the Jefferson County Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Putting a fair together is a lot of work.

7 News anchor Jeff Cole was live at the Jefferson County Fair as it opened for its 206th year. It’s the longest continuously operating fair in the country.

The fair opened at noon and the were set to rides open at 1 p.m. The fairgrounds are off Coffeen Street in Watertown.

Cole spoke with fair president Bob Simpson, who said getting the fair operational each year requires a strong commitment from its “fantastic team” of volunteers and “oodles of permits from government agencies.”

Simpson talks about that in detail in the video above.

Also live at the fair was weathercaster Beth Hall. In the video below, she speaks with a couple youngsters who are there to show animals with their family. Tuesday was Cow Appreciation Day.

There’s a parade at 7 p.m. Tuesday that will feature eight bands: the 10th Mountain Division Band, the Original Yanks, and six high school bands.

The fair continues through Sunday.

Cow appreciation day

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Kilborn
Man charged in alleged domestic incident
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
River Road in the town of New Bremen was closed after flash flooding washed out part of the...
Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
Flash floods damaged River Road in the town of New Bremen
Crews work to repair roads hit hard by flash floods

Latest News

Live at the Jefferson County Fair
Live at the Jefferson County Fair
Cow appreciation day
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
Samaritan Medical Center emergency room
Masks optional at Samaritan facilities - mostly