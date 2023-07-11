Live: Kicking off the 206th Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Putting a fair together is a lot of work.

7 News anchor Jeff Cole was live at the Jefferson County Fair as it opened for its 206th year. It’s the longest continuously operating fair in the country.

The fair opened at noon and the were set to rides open at 1 p.m. The fairgrounds are off Coffeen Street in Watertown.

Cole spoke with fair president Bob Simpson, who said getting the fair operational each year requires a strong commitment from its “fantastic team” of volunteers and “oodles of permits from government agencies.”

Simpson talks about that in detail in the video above.

Also live at the fair was weathercaster Beth Hall. In the video below, she speaks with a couple youngsters who are there to show animals with their family. Tuesday was Cow Appreciation Day.

There’s a parade at 7 p.m. Tuesday that will feature eight bands: the 10th Mountain Division Band, the Original Yanks, and six high school bands.

The fair continues through Sunday.

Cow appreciation day

