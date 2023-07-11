Masks optional at Samaritan facilities - mostly

Samaritan Medical Center emergency room
Samaritan Medical Center emergency room(Samaritan Medical Center)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Face masks are now optional for Samaritan Medical Center’s emergency department and Walker Center for Cancer Care.

Samaritan said the change are in effect as of Tuesday.

That makes masks optional in all Samaritan areas and facilities.

There are exceptions:

- Patients in the emergency department and their visitors with a fever or respiratory symptoms — such as a cough, runny nose, or sneezing — will be asked to wear a mask.

- Anyone visiting the Walker Center will also be asked to mask if they have any respiratory symptoms or a fever. Cancer patients have a higher risk of infection because of their weakened immune systems.

Samaritan officials say they’re relaxing the policy because of declining transmission rates and hospitalizations for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

A mask-only policy could be revived, they say, if there’s an uptick in infections or hospitalizations.

