Raymond Glenn Woodard, Sr., 49, of Watertown

Raymond Glenn Woodard, Sr., a man who wore many hats, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49, at his home on Sunday, July 1st, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raymond Glenn Woodard, Sr., a man who wore many hats, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49, at his home on Sunday, July 1st, 2023.

Ray is survived by his life partner, Melissa A. Fox; his four children, Raymond Jr., Taylor, Bayleigh, and Kynlee; his four grandchildren, Aubrielle, Jaystin, Madelyn, and Lilyanna; his sisters, Michaela Uhlein, Alicia Uhlein, all of Watertown, NY, and Renea Valladares of Florida; his life partner’s mother, Debbie Fox and many nieces and nephews in Watertown, NY.

Ray was born on August 28th, 1973. He attended General Brown Senior High School, shortly after, he would meet the love of his life and mother to his children, Melissa A. Fox. Ray spent the majority of his career as a hard-working business owner. Ray was an unsung master of the motor vehicle and at his shop, he created some of the most unique and sought after paint jobs in the north country. If you saw a unique vehicle in the early 2000′s on the streets of Watertown and surrounding areas, chances are that Ray had touched the vehicle with his talented hands.

Ray was considered to be a Master Free Mason, or a 3rd degree Mason. In this brotherhood he belonged to, he reached the highest rank achievable. This rank is consistent with high standards in morality, intellectuality, and spirituality.

Amongst all of the roles he played so well, the most prized part played in Ray’s life was being a loving father and grandfather. He devoted his life to his family and the ones he held dear. He was always known to be helping someone, no matter how full his own cup may have been. When Ray wasn’t busy being a devoted family man and friend, you can bet he was breaking the speed limit on some back road, or doing mile long wheelies through Pillar Point.

Funeral Arrangements for Ray Woodard Sr. will be held at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home on State Street in Watertown, NY. Calling hours will be held from 4:00pm – 6:00pm Thursday, July 13th at the funeral home. There is no funeral service planned at this time. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

Condolences may be made at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.