Richard (Dick) E. Mullin, 83, of Henderson

Richard (Dick) E. Mullin passed away Saturday July 8th, 2023, at his home in Henderson. He was 83. (Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Richard (Dick) E. Mullin passed away Saturday July 8th, 2023, at his home in Henderson. He was 83.

Born on the family farm in Wardwell Settlement (Ellisburg), May 16, 1940, the third son of Edison and Leona (Mellon) Mullin. He graduated from Union Academy of Belleville in 1958 and joined the US Army in 1959. He later attended Jefferson Community College.

During his three years of active military duty, 18 of those months were spent in Agnew Station, an Army security agency base in Eritrea, East Africa. Following his honorable discharge from active duty, Dick served a three-year enlistment with the Army Reserves.

A lifelong member of the Don Rounds Post 586 American Legion, he served as Post Commander for three consecutive years. Dick was a lover of American history, he had a full library of books (most read multiple times), and a stack of books yet to be read. He could have taught a master’s level course in either the Civil War or WW II. He was a sports enthusiast. In his early years he played in the OJ Softball league for nearly two decades as well as town team basketball. He coached youth baseball and Pop Warner football.

Richard had a generous spirit, donating his time, effort and money in support of the local community, to include donating to the Red Cross blood bank, contributing close to 200 pints throughout his lifetime.

Dick retired from Schoeller Technical Paper in 2000 after 36 years in various management positions. Known for his hard working and dependable nature, he continued working after retirement, and for the past 15 years at Westcott’s Beach State Park, working until his 83rd birthday.

Richard married Nancy Dodge in September of 1963. Together they raised two sons, Martin, who predeceased them and Dan (wife Paula). He was also blessed with two grandchildren Jack and Quinn Mullin. A sister Hazel (Lee) Karger live in Safety Harbor, FL. He was a beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Edison and Leona, and brothers Gordon and Paul.

Richard and Nancy were residents of Adams for over 40 years, later in life they divided their time between Henderson and The Villages in Florida. Richard and Nancy enjoyed traveling on multiple trips to the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Richard loved his family, his friends, his country and his community. He will be missed by many.

Per his request he will be cremated. There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 1:30pm – 4:30 pm at the Adams Country Club, Adams.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY. 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.