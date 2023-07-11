Shirley J. Fuller, 80, of Ogdensburg

Shirley J. Fuller, age 80 of Ogdensburg passed away on Sunday July 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Shirley J. Fuller, age 80 of Ogdensburg passed away on Sunday July 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. There will be no funeral services.

She is survived by her children Robert VanOrnum, Deuard Vanornum and Barbara Sharpe of DePeyster and Keith (Penny) VanOrnum of Black Lake; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins and her former husband Deuard VanOrnum Sr. of DePeyster.

Shirley was predeceased by her former husband Vernon Fuller; two brothers James & Gene Hunter and two infant sisters.

She was born on May 15, 1943, a daughter of Murray & Pauline (Catlin) Hunter. She attended Hammond Central School for her education. She worked in home healthcare and bartended at the Ogdensburg AmVets and American Legion for many years. She also was a volunteer driver for DAV.

Shirley was an avid NY Fan and enjoyed visiting Yankee Stadium, camping, playing bingo, visiting with friends and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton AmVets, 107 S. State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.