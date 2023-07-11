SLU student identifies as non-binary, challenges sorority’s decision to void membership

Fabian Guzman
Fabian Guzman(Fabian Guzman)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence University student who identifies as non-binary is challenging a decision made by a national sorority to kick them out due to their gender assigned at birth.

Fabian Guzman became a member of the Chi Omega sorority at SLU last year, and quickly rose in the ranks becoming the recruitment chairperson.

According to Guzman, issues started after St. Lawrence University’s alumni magazine approached the sorority headquarters to write a story about Guzman’s leadership.

“And then on June 2 of this...year, the Chi Omega’s National CEO sent me an email saying that they were going to void my membership without right to appeal just because of a matter of policy,” said Guzman.

Guzman claims the policy that voided their membership was discriminatory in nature due to it targeting their sex assigned at birth.

“Later on, it came out to be something that was not about gender identity but sex assigned at birth, which is not anywhere stated in the policy that they sent either to the public or to the chapters individually. So this is becoming more of an attack on sex assigned at birth rather than gender identity when these organizations are just supposed to be gender-based,” said Guzman.

Guzman’s sorority sister Kelly Cushman says what’s happening is upsetting not only to local sorority members but other Chi Omega sisters across the country.

“I think it’s a lot of ignorance and stigma that caused nationals to, you know, they were so panicked in their response,” said Cushman.

In a statement to the New York Post, Chi Omega national said quote, “By their own admission, this individual did not meet the criteria for membership at the time of joining.”

St. Lawrence University issued a statement to 7 News saying it supports the identity of every student, and its Student Life team will help students grappling with issues of inclusion and belonging.

Guzman says they hope the issue resolves and that it brings a larger conversation to the table regarding Greek life as a whole.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Kilborn
Man charged in alleged domestic incident
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
River Road in the town of New Bremen was closed after flash flooding washed out part of the...
Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
Flash floods damaged River Road in the town of New Bremen
Crews work to repair roads hit hard by flash floods

Latest News

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wants to see this cruiser covered in decals by the end of...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants you to ‘Cover the Cruiser’
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown man, charged in January 6 riot, faces prison time
Traffic advisory
Watertown’s Mill Street will be closed for repair work
Live at the Jefferson County Fair
Live: Kicking off the 206th Jefferson County Fair