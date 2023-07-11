SLU student identifies as non-binary, challenges sorority’s decision to void membership

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence University student who identifies as non-binary is challenging a decision made by a national sorority to kick them out due to their gender assigned at birth.

Fabian Guzman became a member of the Chi Omega sorority at SLU last year, and quickly rose in the ranks becoming the recruitment chairperson.

According to Guzman, issues started after St. Lawrence University’s alumni magazine approached the sorority headquarters to write a story about Guzman’s leadership.

“And then on June 2 of this...year, the Chi Omega’s National CEO sent me an email saying that they were going to void my membership without right to appeal just because of a matter of policy,” said Guzman.

Guzman claims the policy that voided their membership was discriminatory in nature due to it targeting their sex assigned at birth.

“Later on, it came out to be something that was not about gender identity but sex assigned at birth, which is not anywhere stated in the policy that they sent either to the public or to the chapters individually. So this is becoming more of an attack on sex assigned at birth rather than gender identity when these organizations are just supposed to be gender-based,” said Guzman.

Guzman’s sorority sister Kelly Cushman says what’s happening is upsetting not only to local sorority members but other Chi Omega sisters across the country.

“I think it’s a lot of ignorance and stigma that caused nationals to, you know, they were so panicked in their response,” said Cushman.

In a statement to the New York Post, Chi Omega national said quote, “By their own admission, this individual did not meet the criteria for membership at the time of joining.”

St. Lawrence University issued a statement to 7 News saying it supports the identity of every student, and its Student Life team will help students grappling with issues of inclusion and belonging.

Guzman says they hope the issue resolves and that it brings a larger conversation to the table regarding Greek life as a whole.

