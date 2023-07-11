Sunny and warm on Tuesday

By John Kubis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure responsible for the rain today will move away from the region late tonight. Expect some showers overnight with lows in the 60′s.

Tuesday will start off with some extra clouds, but expect mainly sunny skies by noon. Highs will be in the 80′s.

Wednesday will feature the chance of a morning shower. Highs will be near 80.

There is the risk of showers on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Kilborn
Man charged in alleged domestic incident
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
River Road in the town of New Bremen was closed after flash flooding washed out part of the...
Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Hit-or-miss rain showers
Monday AM weather
WX
Heavy rain for some