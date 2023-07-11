Sunny and warm on Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure responsible for the rain today will move away from the region late tonight. Expect some showers overnight with lows in the 60′s.

Tuesday will start off with some extra clouds, but expect mainly sunny skies by noon. Highs will be in the 80′s.

Wednesday will feature the chance of a morning shower. Highs will be near 80.

There is the risk of showers on Thursday and Friday.

