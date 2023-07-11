Tomorrow’s Health: Opioid deaths, anti-smoking laws & identifying ovarian cancer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New technology is helping the fight against ovarian cancer and anti-smoking laws appear to be working.

Opioid deaths

Deaths caused by opioids in the U.S. rose 63% during the pandemic.

A study found one of every 22 deaths in the U.S. in 2021 was due to an unintentional opioid overdose.

Doctors say this highlights the need for more resources for substance abuse treatment, particularly among men and young people.

Anti-smoking laws

Smoke-free legislation is working, according to a new analysis.

Researchers who reviewed the effects of smoke-free laws found they’ve led to significant decreases in deaths related to cardiovascular disease and respiratory disease — and even better outcomes for childbirth.

Identifying ovarian cancer

Researchers in Japan have found a new way to identify ovarian cancer.

The disease is difficult to detect in its early stages, when it can be treated more successfully.

But a Nagoya University study used nanowires to identify previously unknown proteins linked to ovarian cancer.

Scientists hope the discovery will lead to catching and treating the cancer earlier.

