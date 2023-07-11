Travel advisory: Watertown’s Sherman Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of Sherman Street in Watertown will be closed for a few days as work finishes on a new water main.

Crews will be making final connections in the 1300 block starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. Sections of the street will be closed at Brook Drive and Butterfield Avenue.

Any service interruptions will be announced.

Motorists are encouraged to take a different route.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.