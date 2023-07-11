Travel advisory: Watertown’s Sherman Street

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of Sherman Street in Watertown will be closed for a few days as work finishes on a new water main.

Crews will be making final connections in the 1300 block starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. Sections of the street will be closed at Brook Drive and Butterfield Avenue.

Any service interruptions will be announced.

Motorists are encouraged to take a different route.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Kilborn
Man charged in alleged domestic incident
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
River Road in the town of New Bremen was closed after flash flooding washed out part of the...
Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
Flash floods damaged River Road in the town of New Bremen
Crews work to repair roads hit hard by flash floods

Latest News

A permit for a Canton dog sanctuary was before the town's planning board Monday night. It's...
Dog sanctuary remains in limbo
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on removing planters, JCC program & stolen signs
Your Turn: feedback on removing planters, JCC program & stolen signs
WWNY Keewaydin State Park unveils new trails