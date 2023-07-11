Union says violence continues at Gouverneur prison

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Violence continues behind the walls at Gouverneur Correctional Facility.

The union representing correctional officers says there have been 5 inmate-on-inmate fights there in the past 5 weeks.

Two inmates had to be treated at the hospital, while several others suffered cuts from make-shift weapons.

“In the past, medium security prisons did not have the level of violence of maximum security prisons because the population consisted of less violent inmates who were serving shorter sentences. That is no longer the case,” said Bryan Hluska, NYSCOPBA Central Region vice president.

The union points out 2 of the inmates involved in the fights at Gouverneur are serving life sentences for murder.

