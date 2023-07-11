Volunteers work to repaint Wanakena bridge

WANAKENA, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers spent Tuesday morning scraping peeling paint off the suspension bridge in the hamlet of Wanakena.

The plan is to have the span repainted by the end of summer.

It’s a $3,600 project organized by the Wanakena Historical Association.

The town of Fine chipped in $2,500 and the rest came from donations from the association.

