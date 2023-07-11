Volunteers work to repaint Wanakena bridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WANAKENA, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers spent Tuesday morning scraping peeling paint off the suspension bridge in the hamlet of Wanakena.
The plan is to have the span repainted by the end of summer.
It’s a $3,600 project organized by the Wanakena Historical Association.
The town of Fine chipped in $2,500 and the rest came from donations from the association.
