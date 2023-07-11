Watertown breaks ground for Flynn Pool project

Watertown held a ceremony to break ground for the rehabilitation of the William J. Flynn...
Watertown held a ceremony to break ground for the rehabilitation of the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool.(WWNY)
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s north-side pool project is underway. The redo of the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool has been met with excitement and support, but also criticism of its nearly $4 million cost.

City council members and the public were at the ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday afternoon. Flynn’s descendants were in attendance too.

Four of the five council members were there: Lisa Ruggiero; Pat Hickey; Cliff Olney, and Sarah Compo Pierce. Mayor Jeff Smith said he had a scheduling conflict and was unable to attend the ceremony.

The project will create an L-shaped pool, restore the bathhouse, and add a splash pad.

The pool closed in 2020. Those in favor of the project say it’s an exciting day.

“This investment is just a hallmark of what the city does for its youth, to be able to have a place for all the school kids on the north side. The whole city of Watertown can come here and enjoy this,” said supporter William Flynn, a descendant.

Smith and Compo Pierce have been critical of the project’s cost.

Council members Ruggiero, Hickey and Olney voted in favor of spending the $3.8 million dollars.

The pool is expected to be ready for next season.

