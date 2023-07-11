Watertown lawmakers express support for new skate park

Watertown lawmakers discuss new skate park
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council is showing support for building an updated skate park in the city.

Resident Ryan Starr brought his plans to a work session on Monday night. He tells 7 News his goal is to create an all-concrete skateboard park, which he says lasts longer and is easier to maintain.

All five council members are in favor of making the upgrades but had questions on the number of skaters who may use the park, gauging interest from Starr on a public and private partnership to get it off the ground and ways it could be funded.

A consensus among council members was that a new park could be an asset.

“I like what you had to say about kind of revitalizing other areas,” council member Sarah Compo Pierce said. “There is a lot of focus on Thompson Park. I think it would be nice to spread that recreation out, I think that would be a good thing.”

“We’ve seen businesses and individuals step up when there is something of this nature that is being proposed that they would get on board,” council member Cliff Olney said, “but it’s like we have to set the precedent and say this is great idea.”

Mayor Jeff Smith suggested to Starr that he talk with some other city organizations and Jefferson County to gauge more interest, then bring his findings back to council to discuss further.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Kilborn
Man charged in alleged domestic incident
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
River Road in the town of New Bremen was closed after flash flooding washed out part of the...
Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
Flash floods damaged River Road in the town of New Bremen
Crews work to repair roads hit hard by flash floods

Latest News

Indian River coach Alyssa Sidmore teaches young players the basics at the school's annual...
Indian River volleyball camp teaches the basics
Wake Up Weather
A beautiful, sunny day
A permit for a Canton dog sanctuary was before the town's planning board Monday night. It's...
Dog sanctuary remains in limbo
Traffic Advisory
Travel advisory: Watertown’s Sherman Street