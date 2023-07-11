Watertown lawmakers express support for new skate park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council is showing support for building an updated skate park in the city.

Resident Ryan Starr brought his plans to a work session on Monday night. He tells 7 News his goal is to create an all-concrete skateboard park, which he says lasts longer and is easier to maintain.

All five council members are in favor of making the upgrades but had questions on the number of skaters who may use the park, gauging interest from Starr on a public and private partnership to get it off the ground and ways it could be funded.

A consensus among council members was that a new park could be an asset.

“I like what you had to say about kind of revitalizing other areas,” council member Sarah Compo Pierce said. “There is a lot of focus on Thompson Park. I think it would be nice to spread that recreation out, I think that would be a good thing.”

“We’ve seen businesses and individuals step up when there is something of this nature that is being proposed that they would get on board,” council member Cliff Olney said, “but it’s like we have to set the precedent and say this is great idea.”

Mayor Jeff Smith suggested to Starr that he talk with some other city organizations and Jefferson County to gauge more interest, then bring his findings back to council to discuss further.

