Watertown man, charged in January 6 riot, faces prison time

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man who has pleaded guilty for his role in the January 6 riots faces 14 months in prison on a separate charge.

Rafael Rondon, 25, was sentenced in federal court in Syracuse Tuesday for possessing an unregistered, sawed off shotgun.

Federal agents seized the weapon while investigating Rondon’s role in the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Rondon pleaded guilty to possessing the weapon. In connection with the January 6 riots, he has also pleaded guilty to “obstruction of an official proceeding.”

Rondon and his mother, Maryann Mooney-Rondon, were among the people who entered the capitol that day, and into the offices of then-Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Government court papers said Raphael Rondon helped another person take a laptop.

Surveillance video also shows both Rondons in the Senate gallery.

When he is sentenced on September 12, Raphael Rondon faces a theoretical maximum sentence of 20 years, though the longest sentence to be handed down so far to a January 6 rioter is 18 years to Stewart Rhodes, the leader of a far-right group who faced the far more serious charge of seditious conspiracy.

As for the weapon charge Rondon pleaded guilty to, the U.S. Attorney’s Office describes the gun as “an unregistered Iver Johnson’s Arms & Cycle Works 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun. The shotgun...had a barrel length of less than 18 inches and an overall length of less than 26 inches.”

The judge “ordered forfeiture of the sawed-off shotgun.”

