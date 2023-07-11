Watertown’s Mill Street will be closed for repair work

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Mill Street will be closed Thursday night into Friday morning.

The city says National Grid will be replacing a failing transformer beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Mill Street will be closed from the Factory Street/Black River Parkway intersection to the intersection of Moulton Street and Main Avenue.

The city encourages drivers to use different routes during the work, which is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. on Friday.

