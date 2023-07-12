3 candidates named for empty Ogdensburg City Council seat

City of Ogdensburg
City of Ogdensburg(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Three people will be recommended to fill a vacancy on Ogdensburg City Council.

A committee met Wednesday and discussed possible candidates to be appointed to the seat left open when Nichole Kennedy resigned and moved to the Albany area.

The committee is passing along the following names to city council:

  • Robert Edie
  • Michael Tooley
  • Michael Weaver

City council is expected to select its choice on July 24.

