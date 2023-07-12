Christopher K. Doboze, 70, of Ogdensburg

Christopher K. Doboze, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral service for Christopher K. Doboze, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Church, with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Interment will be held after the funeral at Oswegatchie Memorial Park, Ogdensburg. Mr. Doboze passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Chris is survived by his three children, Amy Doboze and her companion, Mark Roundpoint, Jennifer Hannah-Albon, and her husband Aaron, and Adam Doboze; four grandchildren, Gage Langstaff, Gavin Phillips, Austin Hannah-Albon, and Capri Hannah-Albon; two sisters, Sharon Morley and Shirley Donahue; a nephew, Mark Janack and his spouse, Anne; a niece, Melissa Janack and three furry grandsons, Toby, Tucker, and Skipper. He was preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Helen, siblings Stephen Doboze, Helen Gick, Sandra Bice and Michael Doboze.

Chris was born on April 28, 1953, in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Stephen J. and Helen (Deno) Doboze. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1971. He married Kim (Chevrier) Doboze in Ogdensburg, NY, in 1973. They were married for 17 years, which ended in divorce. Chris later had a companionship with Barbara Michael for 19 years, with whom he remained close friends until his passing. d

Throughout his life, Chris bought and sold real estate and owned and operated many local businesses, including Brannigan’s Restaurant, Kelly’s Tavern, Anywhere All Occasion Limousine Service, and The Northern Mercantile Mart. Chris retired from Ogdensburg Correctional Facility in 2016 with over 20 years of dedicated service to the State of New York.

Chris was an avid lover of animals, had a great sense of humor and telling his many jokes, often more than once. Above all else, Chris had an intense passion for food, sweets, cooking, and dining out with his family, especially eating homemade noodles at Casablanca Restaurant in Gouverneur and rare prime rib at Sabad’s in Norfolk. Chris enjoyed sharing stories of bar room brawls, fun times with friends, and various business ventures, including patenting his own pizza box design.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and North Country Nursing Rehabilitation Center for their incredible, compassionate and dedicated care for Chris up until his comfortable passing. Despite everything, Chris continued to maintain a sense of humor until the end and sincerely appreciated all the assistance and attention he received. Donations in Christopher’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

