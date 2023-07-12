Dead body found in Lake Ontario
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews found a dead body floating in a bay on Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in the town of Cape Vincent on Wednesday.
A viewer sent us video of the boat fire via Send It To 7.
State police tell our reporter on-scene that when the Cape Vincent Fire Department arrived just before 10 a.m. to put the fire out, they saw a man’s body in the water.
Authorities are working on identifying the man and finding out what happened.
