Dead body found in Lake Ontario

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews found a dead body floating in a bay on Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in the town of Cape Vincent on Wednesday.

A viewer sent us video of the boat fire via Send It To 7.

State police tell our reporter on-scene that when the Cape Vincent Fire Department arrived just before 10 a.m. to put the fire out, they saw a man’s body in the water.

Authorities are working on identifying the man and finding out what happened.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.