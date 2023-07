WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the area later tonight. Expect some scattered showers overnight with lows in the 60′s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the 70′s.

The risk of showers returns on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 80.

The threat for showers continues for the weekend.

