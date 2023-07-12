Forest rangers rescue hiker from gorge

PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - A hiker from Fort Drum was rescued by state forest rangers after falling into the gorge at Inman Gulf at the Tug Hill State Forest last week.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said eight of its forest rangers responded to the incident on July 8 in the town of Pinckney.

Rangers set up a rope system to retrieve the 20-year-old victim.

The hiker was successfully lifted to the top of the gorge with help from Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and fire departments from Adams Center and Rodman.

The victim was checked out by emergency medical personnel. There was no report of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.