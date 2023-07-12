Fuel spill shuts down Route 81 on-ramp in town of Pamelia

Crews respond to a fuel spill along Interstate 81 in the town of Pamelia on Tuesday.
Crews respond to a fuel spill along Interstate 81 in the town of Pamelia on Tuesday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Crews are cleaning up a fuel spill that happened along Interstate 81 in the town of Pamelia Tuesday.

According to Glen Park Fire Chief Ralph Skinner, a tractor trailer was traveling south on Route 81 when it struck a piece of metal which punctured its fuel tank.

He said 75 gallons of diesel fuel leaked.

Firefighters from Glen Park responded to the scene. Watertown city firefighters also showed up with Jefferson County’s hazardous materials truck.

Together they stopped the diesel from flowing into a ditch.

The spill prompted officials to close the southbound on-ramp on Route 81 at outer Bradley Street.

Skinner said crews from the state Department of Environmental Conservation are working to clean up the fuel.

The sheriff’s office was also on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown man, charged in January 6 riot, faces prison time
Fabian Guzman
SLU student identifies as non-binary, challenges sorority’s decision to void membership
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
A permit for a Canton dog sanctuary was before the town's planning board Monday night. It's...
Dog sanctuary remains in limbo

Latest News

Fatal Fire
Ogdensburg man dies following house fire
Firefighters found a dead body floating in Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in...
Dead body found in Lake Ontario
New York State DEC
Forest rangers rescue hiker from gorge
Crime scene tape
Poll: 1/2 of New Yorkers worry about safety in public spaces