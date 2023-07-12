Fuel spill shuts down Route 81 on-ramp in town of Pamelia

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Crews are cleaning up a fuel spill that happened along Interstate 81 in the town of Pamelia Tuesday.

According to Glen Park Fire Chief Ralph Skinner, a tractor trailer was traveling south on Route 81 when it struck a piece of metal which punctured its fuel tank.

He said 75 gallons of diesel fuel leaked.

Firefighters from Glen Park responded to the scene. Watertown city firefighters also showed up with Jefferson County’s hazardous materials truck.

Together they stopped the diesel from flowing into a ditch.

The spill prompted officials to close the southbound on-ramp on Route 81 at outer Bradley Street.

Skinner said crews from the state Department of Environmental Conservation are working to clean up the fuel.

The sheriff’s office was also on the scene.

