Fuller, O’Brien heading to Dirt Hall of Fame

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEEDSPORT, New York (WWNY) - The Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony this coming Thursday night at Weedsport, N.Y.

Two outstanding drivers who have raced at Can-Am Speedway over many years are part of the induction class.

Tim Fuller started racing in a Pure Stock in 1988. He quickly moved to 358 and Big Block Modifieds.

In 2004, he captured the big race at Super DIRT Week, the Eckard 200. The following year he won the Super DIRTCar Series Big Block title. Overall, he’s collected 32 victories in the Super DIRTCar Series and another 14 in the DIRTCar 358 Modified Series. Induction into the Northeast Dirt Hall of Fame is a capper on a great career.

Also heading into the Hall of Fame this year is the pocket rocket, Danny O’Brien of Kingston, Ontario. This talented driver has 225 career wins total at 11 different tracks in two countries. He’s approaching his 100th career win at Brockville. A crowd favorite at every track he’s raced at, O’Brien comes from a racing family. His father, Pat, raced at the old Watertown and Kingston speedways. His brother, Pat Jr., is also a talented driver.

